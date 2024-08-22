Thursday, August 22, 2024
Lady Gaga shares major update about upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux

August 22, 2024
LONDON   -  Lady Gaga has recently shared major update about the upcoming sequel titled Joker: Folie à Deux. Speaking to Variety, Gaga, who stars as Harleen Lee Quinzel in the new movie, gushed over director Todd Phillips. “Todd took a very big swing with this whole concept and with the script, giving the sequel to Joker this audacity and complexity,” said the musician. Gaga told the outlet, “There’s music, there’s dance, it’s a drama, it’s also a courtroom drama, it’s a comedy, it’s happy, it’s sad.” “It’s a testament to Todd as a director, that he would rather be creative than just tell a traditional story of love,” remarked the 38-year-old. Elsewhere in the interview, Gaga discussed about the musical aspect of the movie. “Some of the music is fantasy, some of it’s in the scene. It breaks genre,” stated the actress and singer.  However, Gaga clarified that the musical performances in the movie are not as polished as they are in her own music career. “We asked ourselves what would need to be true for two people to just break into song in the middle of a conversation?” she stated. Gaga reflected,

“Where does the music come from when no one can hear it but the characters? Neither Arthur (played by Joaquin Phoenix) nor my character Lee are professional singers, and they shouldn’t sound like they are.”  “I think we all have an intimate and personal relationship with music in that there’s a score for our inner emotional lives,” she continued. Gaga added, “A score that no one can usually hear but us. That’s what we tried to capture for Arthur and Lee. The music inside them.” Meanwhile, the sequel will be released in theatres on October 4, 2024.

