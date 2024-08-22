LHC summons CPO in petition seeking recovery of former deputy superintendent Adiala Jail

Rawalpindi - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday summoned the City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani in person in connection with a petition seeking recovery of former deputy superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram, who went missing from prisons housing colony last week.

Taking up the the petition, LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi expressed deep concerns over the absence of city police chief and observed that he must appear before court in person by today (Thursday) or be ready for going home.

Earlier, affidavits were also submitted before the apex court on behalf of CPO and an assistant director of Intelligence Bureau (IB). The justice of apex court declared the affidavit provided by CPO over disappearance of Muhammad Akram, as unsatisfactory and summoned the CPO Rawalpindi in person.

The court postponed hearing till 12pm while directing the police officers to ask CPO to face the court. When the court assumed hearing in the case again, SP Saddar Division Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar along with DD IB Zubair Khan appeared before the court. The judge questioned about the whereabouts of CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on which SP replied the city police chief is busy in reviewing the security arrangements for an international delegation. LHC Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi expressed his deep concerns over absence of CPO and summoned him at 9am today (Thursday) in person.

SP Saddar argued before the court that Saddar Bairooni police had registered a case of missing of former deputy superintendent Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram on application of his wife. SP also tabled the copy of FIR in the court.

However, the court questioned if the police had provided the applicant with copy of FIR on which Imaan Mazari, the lawyer of missing officer Muhammad Akram, apprised the judge her client was not given copy of FIR by police so far. The police handed over the copy of FIR to applicant following orders of court. Arguing before the court, lawyer Imaan Mazari raised objection that her client was picked up by police in August 14, whereas, the police mentioned August 19 the date of his arrest in the FIR.

“Why had not police lodged FIR before,” the judge asked the SHO PS Saddar Bairooni who told the court that jail administration has been informed in this regard.

“The CPO Rawalpindi will not be able to attend his office if he don’t appear before court by tomorrow,” said the justice.

The subordinates of CPO assured the court that he would comply with the orders passed by justice. LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi adjourned the hearing till today (Thursday) in the case.