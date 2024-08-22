Los Angeles gears up for 2028 Olympics

Following the conclusion of the Paris 2024 Olympics, preparations are now underway for the Los Angeles , set to bring exciting changes and new additions to the global event.

The 2028 Games in the U.S. will introduce five new sports: flag football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, and squash. Los Angeles, which previously hosted the Olympics in 1932 and 1984, is focused on enhancing the uniqueness of its venues and addressing the city's well-known traffic challenges. Public transportation will be a key element, with approximately 3,000 buses borrowed from other American cities and states to ensure smooth access to all competition sites.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for July 14, 2028, with the Games running until July 30, followed by the Paralympic Games from August 15 to 27.

Competitions will take place across various locations, with an Olympic Village to be established at the University of California. Notably, the LA Memorial Coliseum will become the first stadium in history to host three Olympic opening ceremonies and athletics events.

Additional venues include the Los Angeles Arena for gymnastics, Exposition Park for diving, and the waterfront for marathon, swimming, triathlon, and rowing events.