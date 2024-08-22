Malik inaugurates Kamran Steel Punjab Junior Tennis C’ship

LAHORE - The Kamran Steel Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2024 was officially launched at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, on Tuesday. The prestigious event was inaugurated by Mr. Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Senior Executive Vice President of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA), who graced the opening ceremony as the chief guest. The colorful ceremony was attended by Waqar Nisar, Finance Secretary of PLTA, Hassan Said, Nauman Aleem, as well as numerous tennis players and their families. During the event, Malik was introduced to all participating players and enjoyed a competitive U-18 singles match, where he commended the players for their impressive performances. A series of matches took place on Wednesday, with many top contenders advancing smoothly to the next round. Rashid Malik expressed his gratitude to Kamran Steel Directors, Mian Mohsin and Mian Usman, for their steadfast support in advancing tennis in Pakistan. “The backing of our sponsors is crucial for organizing both Punjab and national-level tournaments. Their contributions are vital in keeping the sport alive and thriving. I urge other potential sponsors to step forward and support the game of tennis. Such support is instrumental in nurturing and developing the next generation of tennis stars for Pakistan,” he added. In the boys U-16 first round, Abdullah Pirzada triumphed over Saimon Naeem 6-0, Abdur Rehman Pirzada defeated Syed Nadir Ali Sherazi 6-1, Hanzla Anwar overcame Rehaan Khan 6-4, Abdullah Sajjad won against Faizan Haider 6-0, and Muhammad Huzaima emerged victorious over Haider Nadeem 6-0.

In the boys U-14 first round, Ohad-e-Mustafa secured a win against Romail Shahid 6-3. In the boys/girls U-10 category, Daniyal Afzal Malik beat Muhammad Mamnoon Bari 6-4, Eman Manoo overcame Aiman Usman 6-0, Mustafa Zia defeated Murtaza 6-3, and M. Ehsan Bari won against Shahnoor Umer 6-3. For the girls U-12, Wajeeha Fatima edged out Erina Zaigham 7-5, while Elisa Zaigum beat Hafsa Rana 6-0.