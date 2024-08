KASUR - A man was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a loader rickshaw near Khudian area of Kasur, here on Wednesday. According to a police spokesperson, the deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Hanif, a resident of Allahabad. The rickshaw driver after the incident, abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Police personnel reached the location and impounded the rickshaw, initiating further investigation into the matter.