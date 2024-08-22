Memon to start anti-polio campaign from Sept 9 in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad district Shariyar Gul Memon chaired a meeting at Darbar Hall of the DC Office to review the arrangements for the special anti-polio campaign starting from September 9 in the seven union councils of Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed in Shaheed Benazirabad district. Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner said that special attention should be paid to the anti-polio campaign starting in the seven union councils of Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed, so that no child is left out of receiving polio drops during the campaign. He directed the health department officials to ensure monitoring of polio teams during the campaign. District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri and Focal Person for Polio Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar informed the meeting that a special anti-polio campaign will be held from September 9 to 14 in the two tehsils of Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed in Shaheed Benazirabad district. During the campaign, 61,451 children in the seven union councils will be administrate polio drops. For this purpose, 169 teams have been formed, including 126 mobile, 4 transit, 8 fixed, and 31 SM teams.

They further said that arrangements are being made to make the polio campaign successful in the seven union councils, including preparation of micro-plans.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Samir Laghari, MS PMCH Hospital Dr. Yar Ali Jamali, District Education Officer Secondary Muhammad Saleem Bhutto, District Education Officer Primary Masood Ahmed Sathio, District Population Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, and health department officials.