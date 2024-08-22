Thursday, August 22, 2024
Mentally retarded girl raped in Shakargarh: Police

INP
August 22, 2024
SHAKARGARH   -  A mentally retarded girl was sexually assaulted by a man in Sadr police station limits, Shakargarh on Wednesday. According to the police, the victim girl was shifted to THQ Hospital. The mother of the victim girl said in her statement that the accused jumped over the wall, entered the house, and raped the girl. After committing the crime, the accused managed to escape from the crime scene. However, the police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s mother. According to the report, six different incidents of misbehaviour and sexual assault have occurred in Shakargarh Police Circle during the past week. Five incidents of sexual assault took place in the villages of Sadar police station and one in Noorkot police station. In Badwal, two goons molested a young man, while in Afzalpura, the resident girl was sexually assaulted by three men. According to the police, six accused in three cases were arrested, while three escaped. Citizens are concerned about the increasing cases of sexual abuse and rape.

