Millennials shine in Cambridge Exams 2024 with Record-Breaking Results

ISLAMABAD - Continuing a legacy of excellence, Roots Millennium Education Group and Future World Schools & Colleges achieved remarkable academic success in the Cambridge Assessment International Education CAIE Examinations 2024 says a press release.

This resounding achievement stands as a testament to Roots Millennium Education 36-year journey of academic excellence and quality education.

Millennials, with their exceptional performance and persistent hard work, have once again secured remarkable results in the IGCSE and A Level May – June 2024 Series, scoring over 7284 A*s and As. This achievement not only adds another accolade to The Millennium Education repertoire but also showcases the unwavering commitment of the school community and teaching fraternity to effective teaching and learning.

Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, CEO of The Millennium Education Group, congratulated all the learners on these significant achievements and urged them to continue pushing boundaries for a brighter future. He emphasized that dedication and learning yield excellent outcomes, affirming our stance as one of Pakistan’s best private schools & colleges, committed to holistic growth. These remarkable IGCSE and A Level result are indicative of our learners’ readiness for Higher Education. He also expressed his gratitude to all the parental community for their continuous support and to the teaching faculty for their dedicated efforts.

Mrs. Erum Atif, Director Teaching and Learning at The Millennium Education Group extended her heartfelt congratulations to young talented learners. She highlighted the transformative power of education, stating, “School is not just a place to earn good grades; it’s a realm where the journey of self-discovery and personal growth unfolds.” She underlined that examinations are not the culmination but a steppingstone for our learners, propelling them forward on a path to embrace greater challenges and assume greater responsibilities.

Moreover, she commended the learners for their dedication and diligence, acknowledging that their commitment is a testament to their aspirations for excellence. She encouraged them to carry the torch of curiosity and knowledge forward, reminding them that every experience in their educational journey shapes them into well-rounded individuals ready to make meaningful contributions to society.

The CAIE examination result 2024 speaks volume about the A Level and IGCSE programs offered at The Millennium Education Group and Future World Schools & Colleges.

The Millennium Education Group cultivates critical thinking, real-life application, and innovative ideas, preparing learners to thrive in the 21st century. Throughout their academic journey, learners are empowered with the mindset and skillset essential for success.