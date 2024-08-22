MQM leader lauds Maryam for relief in power bills

ISLAMABAD - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) central leader and joint in-charge of inter-provincial organisational committee Zahid Malik has welcomed the decision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to reduce electricity bills.

In a statement, Mr Malik said by taking this step, Ms Nawaz had left all the other provinces behind. The oppressed people of Sindh are also waiting to see when would Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah commit the same “foolishness”, he said.

The MQM leader went on to say that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had announced that he would give 300 units of free electricity, but Murad Ali Shah’s statement had proved that it was mere ‘foolishness’.

He said why was a party that had been ruling Sindh for decades not able to spare Rs45 billion for the welfare of its people?

He said when it came to “political foolishness”, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab had left everyone behind by issuing a statement that opposed provision of relief to the masses.Malik asked the PPP as to why was it perturbed with the relief given to the people of Punjab?

“At first PPP leaders were saying that why wasn’t Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif providing relief to the people; now when relief had been given, they have become upset,” he added.