NA body concerned over lesser opportunities for Pakistani workers abroad

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture on Wednesday raised significant concerns regarding the treatment meted out and opportunities available to Pakistani workers abroad.

The committee members highlighted that Pakistani expatriates often face poor working conditions, lower wages, and fewer opportunities compared to their counterparts from countries such as India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines. This situation has resulted in lower remittance inflows, which the committee urged should be addressed to enhance remittance levels to Pakistan.

Additionally, the committee members expressed reservations about the alignment between vocational training programmes and actual job market integration. The committee also stressed the need for NAVTTC to optimise its resource utilization, ensuring that the budget allocated is effectively used and that the outcomes achieved are commensurate with the financial investments.

The 3rd meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of Dr Azim Uddin Zahid Lakhvi at the National Assembly Secretariat. After a brief discussion, the committee deferred the legislative agenda that included ‘The International Institute of Technology, Culture and Health Sciences Bill 2024’, ‘The South City University Bill 2024’, ‘The Nippon Institute of Advanced Sciences (NIAS) Bill 2024’”, ‘”The Pakistan Examination Board Bill 2024’ and starred questions, to next meeting.

Following the legislative agenda, the Executive Director of the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) delivered a detailed introductory briefing, outlining its comprehensive efforts and future directions in vocational and technical education. The briefing highlighted NAVTTC’s robust capacity building programmes aimed at enhancing skills across various sectors, with a focus on rigorous certification and recognition processes to ensure high-quality training. Emphasising its commitment to aligning educational outcomes with industry needs, NAVTTC mentioned its special initiatives and collaborative efforts with both international and domestic stakeholders. These collaborations are pivotal for bridging the gap between education and employment, fostering a skilled workforce. The commission also detailed its work with testing and certification bodies to maintain high standards and credibility in assessments. NAVTTC’s strategic policy direction includes the development of updated standards and curricula, supported by advanced testing systems and ongoing research and development. The role of the National Accreditation Council for TVET was also emphasized as crucial for ensuring consistency and recognition of qualifications at both national and international levels. Through these efforts, NAVTTC is dedicated to advancing vocational education, driving economic growth, and preparing individuals for successful careers in an evolving job market.

It was highlighted that since its inception in 2006, NAVTTC has successfully trained over 600,000 individuals, a testament to its extensive reach and impact. Among its notable achievements, NAVTTC has certified 27,500 skilled workers through the TAKAMOL programme, facilitating their employment in Saudi Arabia. The Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) initiative has skill-certified 57,500 individuals, further enhancing their professional prospects. The development of 354 qualifications and the establishment of 550 Smart Labs reflects NAVTTC’s commitment to modernising and diversifying its training resources. The apprenticeship programme has trained 2,000 youth, while the accreditation of 10 international and 756 national institutes underscores the quality and credibility of NAVTTC’s training programs. In partnership with UNHCR, NAVTTC has trained 7,000 Afghan refugees and host citizens, demonstrating its dedication to inclusive education. Additionally, the Matric Tech initiative has educated 800 students, and the Training of Trainers (ToT) program has equipped 2,500 trainers, including 500 master trainers, to deliver high-quality vocational education. The employment outcomes are also impressive, with 71% of 85,000 hi-tech graduates, 67% of 65,000 hi-end graduates, and 65% of 400,000 conventional graduates successfully secured employment. These achievements reflect NAVTTC’s ongoing efforts to advance vocational training and contribute to Pakistan’s economic development and workforce readiness.

The chairman of the committee emphasised the critical need to extend skill training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas and to facilitate their integration into the job market. In his remarks, the chairman acknowledged the positive impact of incorporating the agriculture sector into vocational training programmes, recognising it as a commendable initiative that aligns with the goal of addressing rural development and employment challenges. He added that the committee supports NAVTTC efforts as part of a broader strategy to ensure inclusive and effective skill development across the country.

Following the NAVTTC briefing, the Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division gave briefing to the Committee, highlighting the significant roles and achievements of various cultural institutions. The briefing covered the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage of Pakistan (Lok Virsa), which preserves and promotes the country’s diverse cultural heritage. The Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) was also discussed, mentioning its efforts in supporting and advancing the visual and performing arts. The Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management Board (QMMB) was recognised for its stewardship of the national monument dedicated to Pakistan’s founding father.

Additionally, the briefing included insight into the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), which fosters literary development and cultural dialogue. The Aiwan-i-Iqbal Complex (AIC) and Iqbal Academy Pakistan (IAP) were highlighted for their contributions to the study and promotion of the works of Allama Iqbal. The National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) was acknowledged for its role in nurturing talent in the performing arts. In addition, the Department of Archaeology & Museums (DOAM) make efforts in preserving Pakistan’s archaeological heritage, while the National Library of Pakistan (NLP) and the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) were appreciated for their dedication to advancing literacy and promoting national languages. Lastly, the Quaid-i-Azam Academy (QAA) was mentioned for its role in educating the public about the life and legacy of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The committee members suggested that the division should come up with their issues and the committee will provide its support in preserving the heritage and culture of the country.

The committee appointed the sub-committee consisting of four members to monitor the current status and performance of schools and degree colleges in Islamabad urban-rural areas and submit its recommendations to the committee. Azim Uddin Zahid Lakhvi, Usama Hamza, Anjum Aqeel Khan, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Ms Zeb Jaffer, Ms Farah Naz Akbar, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Ms Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, Abdul Aleem Khan, Ms Sabheen Ghoury, Ahmad Raza Maneka, Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah, and Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon attended the meeting.