NEPRA allows KE to collect Rs5.76/unit FCA from consumers

ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has allowed K-Electric to collect an additional Rs5.76/unit from the power consumers on account of monthly fuel charges adjustments for the months of May and June.

After scrutiny of data, the authority has decided to allow K-Electric the positive FCA of Rs2.59/unit for the month of May 2024 and Rs3.17/unit for the month of June 2024, to be passed on to consumers in their monthly bills of October 2024 and November 2024 respectively, said a decision issued here by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority.

The decision will have an impact of over Rs13 billion (including GST) on the consumers of Karachi.

In its petition K-Electric had sought National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) nod to transfer an additional burden of Rs2.53 per unit on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment for May on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment for May and Rs2.92 per unit for the month of June.

The regulator had conducted a public hearing on the KE petition in July 30, 2024. Various concerns were raised by different commentators.

Since the fuel cost used by KE for May and June was lower from the cost allowed by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority to CPPA-G for both the months, therefore the regulator allowed a hike of Rs 2.59/unit and Rs3.17/unit respectively for the months of May and June, which is higher than the increase sought by KE.

According the decision, the authority noted that for energy purchased from CPPAG during May 2024, K-Electric used the fuel cost component of Rs8.9623/unit, approved by the authority for the month of April 2024. Similarly, for the energy purchased from CPPA-G during June 2024, KE used the fuel cost component of Rs9.1190/unit, approved by the Authority for May 2024. The authority’s approved fuel cost component for the energy purchased by KE from GPPA-G are Rs9.1190/unit for May 2024 and Rs9.7545/unit for June 2024. Accordingly, these approved Fuel Cost components have been considered, while working out the FCA of KE for the months of May and June 2024. This has resulted in a positive adjustment of Rs118.76 million for May 2024 and Rs459.32 million for June 2024. Similarly, for generation from KCCP on HSD, KE considered a fuel price of Rs7,333.04/MMBtu for June 2024 based on CV of 42,798.25 Btu/Kg. The same has been corrected to Rs7,179.86/MMBtu on the basis ofCV of 43,695.09 Btu/Kg.

During hearing, Korangi Association Trade & Industry (KATI) and Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry (BQATI) submitted that people are struggling to pay their bills due to macroeconomic situation, inflation and recent heat wave. They requested to charge FGA @ Rs1/ unit for May 2024 and June 2024, as this is a provisional amount that is subject to adjustment later. The remaining determined balance may be adjusted during the winter months, when electricity consumption is lower.

Imran Shahid from Jamaat-e-Islami rejected FCA request of K-Electric by not in the consumers’ interest. It also submitted that K-Electric should get more power from CPPA-G as its own generation is much costlier as compared to CPPA-G.

Amir Siyal, a commentator, also submitted that KE’s own generation costs per unit is significantly higher than the cost per unit from power purchases from external sources.

Arif Bilwani inquired about operation of KCCPP plant on HSD, instead of operating comparatively cheaper BQPS-I on RFO. KE in response to the query of Bilwani explained that KCCP was dispatched on HSD in view of the load demand as per the merit order, and during such hours BQPS-I was already being operated on RFO. Bilwani further submitted that electricity supplied by KE’s own generation fleet needs to be replaced with electricity from NTDC network, consequently, cost of electricity for K-Electric consumers would be significantly reduced. On the point of allowing additional energy from National Grid to KE, the authority noted that at present KE has a firm commitment of 1000 MW of energy from National Grid, which may increase to over 2000 MW, once the required interconnection arrangement between KE and NTDC is finalised. However, increase in quantum of electricity from National Grid to KE is a policy level decision.

It is worth mentioning here that in June the authority had approved a nine-month combined FCA of Rs10 per unit, to be collected over four months from June to September 2024.

The government of Pakistan has recently given its commitment to lessen burden on all power consumers by justifying the increased electricity tariffs in monthly bills. A couple of days back, the Punjab government has also announced to reduce Rs14 per unit reduction in electricity rates in order to alleviate the financial difficulties of already moaning consumers.