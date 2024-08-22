New monsoon system to enter Sindh on Aug 26

KARACHI - Another monsoon spell will enter in Sindh from August 26, a Met official said on Wednesday. Prevailing westerly and southwesterly winds are expected to continue influencing the Karachi’s weather, contributing to the pleasant weather with cloud cover and occasional drizzle.

Meteorologist Anjum Nazir Zaighum stated that the next monsoon weather system will enter in Sindh on August 26. “Karachi likely to receive good rainfall on August 27 and 28,” the weather official said. As the monsoon season is ongoing, the intensity of rainfall in Karachi is expected to remain mild, with only light showers predicted. The weather in most districts of the province will remain hot and humid today. However, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro and Karachi could receive rainfall with thunderstorm and gusty winds in the evening or night.

Minimum temperature was recorded 29°C in the metropolis while the maximum temperature is likely to soar to 33°Celsius. The winds are blowing in the city at a speed of 16 kilometres per hour speed from the southwestern direction with 64% humidity. The city remained overcast throughout Tuesday, with sea breeze persisting and light rain and drizzle reported in scores of areas. The weather forecast indicates that the city will continue to experience cloudy weather, with light rain and drizzle expected during the evening and night hours in coming few days.