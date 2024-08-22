No CCTV footage produced by police in Jinnah House attack case, SC told

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday served notices in a bail petition filed by an accused in Lahore’s Jinnah House attack case. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah while hearing the case questioned that what the allegation was on accused Hammad Nazeer and if he was present on the crime scene and whether any CCTV footage was produced in this regard.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that his client was accused of injuring a police personnel by hitting him with a stick. However, the medical report revealed that the said police personnel get injuries after being hit with a stone. Justice Athar Minallah asked that if the accused was present on the occasion to this the lawyer said that his client was a shopkeeper and was not present on crime scene. The lawyer said no CCTV footage or evidence was produced regarding his presence. The court adjourned the case for indefinite time. Meanwhile, the same bench heard the pre-arrest bail petition of MPA Latif Nazeer. The associate lawyer informed the court that the senior counsel couldn’t appear due to sickness and prayed the court to adjourn hearing. He told the court that his client is present here. At this the bench adjourned hearing of the case for indefinite time. The Lahore High Court had terminated the pre-arrest bail plea of the accused. An appeal was filed to the apex court against the high court’s verdict.