Pakistan dominates with Rizwan's unbeaten 171, Bangladesh trail by 421 Runs in Rawalpindi test

Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan cautiously guided their team to 27/0 at stumps after Pakistan declared their first innings at 448/6 on day two of the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The visitors trail by 421 runs as Pakistan's pacers bowled 12 overs without success.

Resuming on 158/4, Mohammad Rizwan (24*) and Saud Shakeel (57*) continued to frustrate Bangladesh's bowlers, both reaching their third Test centuries. The duo formed a formidable 240-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Shakeel scored 141 off 261 balls, including nine boundaries, before being dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Rizwan, showcasing his dominance, remained unbeaten on 171 off 239 balls, marking his first 150+ score in international cricket, laced with 11 fours and 3 sixes. Shaheen Afridi contributed a quickfire 29 off 24 balls.

On day one, Pakistan, having been put into bat, initially struggled against Bangladesh's pace attack. Early dismissals saw Abdullah Shafique (2), captain Shan Masood (6), and Babar Azam (0) fall within the first 10 overs. However, a crucial 98-run partnership between Saim Ayub and Shakeel helped stabilize the innings. Saim registered his maiden Test fifty, scoring 56 off 98 balls.

For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud took two wickets each.