Friday, August 23, 2024
PBC challenges Election Act amendment in SC citing threats to judiciary's independence

PBC challenges Election Act amendment in SC citing threats to judiciary's independence
Web Desk
11:41 PM | August 22, 2024
National

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has moved the Supreme Court to challenge the recent amendments made to the Election Act. Six members of the PBC filed the petition, naming the Election Commission of Pakistan, the Ministry of Law, and the Federation among the respondents.

The petition calls for the annulment of the controversial amendment, arguing that it conflicts with various constitutional clauses and undermines the Supreme Court's authority. It also asserts that the amendment poses a serious threat to the rule of law, the judiciary's independence, and the separation of powers within the state. Furthermore, the petition suggests that the amendment is designed to target a specific political party, violating several Supreme Court rulings in the process. The petition seeks an immediate halt to the implementation of the amendment by the federal government and the Election Commission.

Web Desk

National

