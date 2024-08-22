PC Hotel Rawalpindi, Foundation University partner to enhance educational, professional development

RAWALPINDI - Pearl-Continental Hotel Rawalpindi, the city’s premier 5-star luxury hotel under the Hashoo Group, has entered into a strategic partnership with Foundation University, aiming to bridge the gap between academia and the hospitality industry. This collaboration promises to benefit not only the two organizations but also the broader community.

The partnership will focus on a range of initiatives, including tailored professional training programs, skill development projects, and knowledge exchange workshops. Additionally, Pearl-Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi will offer exclusive deals and discounts to students and faculty members of Foundation University, further strengthening this alliance.

The official launch of this collaboration was marked by a ceremony held at Pearl-Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi. The event was graced by senior executives from both Hashoo Group and Foundation University, including Bastien Blanc, CEO of the Hospitality Division at Hashoo Group, and Major General (r) Muhammad Kaleem Asif HI (M), Rector of Foundation University.

Bastien Blanc, CEO of the Hospitality Division at Hashoo Group, said, “Strong inter-industry linkages can create exponential impact and foster innovation. Through our partnership with Foundation University, we aim to achieve these results. This collaboration will unlock more growth opportunities for students in the tourism and hospitality sector through innovation and creative ideas.”

Rector of Foundation University, remarked, “This MoU marks a pivotal collaboration that will open new avenues for innovative learning and practical experiences for our students. Pearl-Continental’s esteemed reputation in the hospitality industry makes them an ideal partner in our mission to bridge the gap between academia and industry. We are confident that this partnership will inspire progress, set new standards of quality, and benefit both our institutions by fostering cooperation and mutual growth in the hospitality sector.”