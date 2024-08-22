Thursday, August 22, 2024
PHC issues notices to PTA, IT ministry over internet disruptions

August 22, 2024
Peshawar   -   The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the federal Secretary of Information Technology in response to a petition filed against ongoing internet disruptions across the country.

The case was heard by a bench consisting of Justice Ejaz Anwar and Justice Mohammad Ejaz Khan. The petition was submitted by Nauman Mohib Kakakhel, Advocate.

Kakakhel informed the court that the slowdown in internet speed was causing significant inconvenience to users nationwide. He said that the internet is now a fundamental necessity for both citizens and businesspeople, and that the reduced speed was also impacting students engaged in research.

During the hearing, Justice Ejaz Anwar inquired about the purpose of the firewall and its installation. Kakakhel explained that the firewall is a system designed to regulate the flow of information on digital platforms. Justice Ejaz Anwar noted that the issue had persisted for several days, with the government attributing the problem to the use of VPNs.

He added that people were resorting to using VPNs due to the slow internet speeds, which hindered their ability to use various applications and download data effectively.

Kakakhel argued that the entire country was affected, yet the government had taken no meaningful steps to address the situation.

