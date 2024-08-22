PM directs ministries immediate switchover to E-office

ISLAMABAD - While showing his serious concern over a high number of ministries/divisions still using manual filing system, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that all federal government offices should immediately switch over to E-office.

However, the ministries/divisions using partial E-office have been asked to completely switch over from manual filing to E-office within two weeks, official source told The Nation.

According to the source, the directive issued by the Prime Minister Office, regarding operationalisation of E-Government module (E-office) in the federal government was given following the failure of the ministries/division to implement the earlier directives of the Prime Minister regarding switching over to E-office.

“The Prime Minister has noted with grave concern that despite his clear instructions issued dated 27-03-2024 utilisation of E-Office remains low with a number of ministries still utilising manual filing system,” said directives issued by the Prime Minister Office to all the federal ministries/divisions.

“The Prime Minister has been pleased to direct that all divisions shall switch over from manual filing system to E-Office immediately,” it added.

Those ministries/divisions that have partially deployed the platform in limited capacity shall expand utilisation to all wings within their respective hierarchies with 100% utilisation, within two weeks.

The Prime Minister will personally take stock of compliance of the directive in a meeting of the secretaries committees to be held upon completion of the prescribed deadline.

Notably, in 2007, E-office was introduced, which is a complete digital workplace solution for facilitating electronic administration, monitoring, and intelligent decision-making, to facilitate the smooth processing of documents within an organisation.

There are four levels of E-Office which includes Ministry has access to E-Office/ connected with NTC datacenter, Ministry start E-Office and move at least one file/doc from section to Secretary/ Minister Level by using E-Office, Ministry stop manual work and move all necessary files/ Doc, on e-Office,all attached departments of the Ministry move files / Doc via e-office, and the Ministry Moves all correspondence outside the organization via e-office.

However, even after 17 year of the introduction of E-office, number of federal ministries/division is still using manual filling system.