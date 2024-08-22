Thursday, August 22, 2024
PM invites Bilawal to dinner today

MATEEN HAIDER
August 22, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto today for a meeting on dinner at PM House here. Credible sources told The Nation that during the meeting which would be second after PM Shehbaz Sharif came into power in March this year. The sources said Bilawal Bhutto is expected to discuss the prevailing political situation including the Centre-Sindh ties. The PM would also take the PPP chairman into confidence on the recent arrest of former ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed. Bilawal would also convey his party’s reservations on certain matters in Punjab on which PPP is being neglected. Financial assurances which the PM had given to PPP during the budget legislation for Sindh province would also come under discussion. Both the leaders would also discuss legal and constitutional issues confronting the country.

