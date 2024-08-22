PM Shehbaz to address UNGA on Sept 26

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 26, according to a provisional speakers' list released by the UN.

The high-level debate, part of the 79th session of the UNGA, will take place from September 24 to 30. This will be PM Sharif's second time speaking at the General Assembly, following his address in 2022.

Over 130 world leaders have confirmed their participation in the upcoming session, which will focus on global peace and security, amidst growing international tensions, including conflicts in Palestine, Ukraine, and Sudan.

The Assembly's 79th session will officially open on September 10, with many prominent leaders expected to discuss critical global issues. However, the provisional list of speakers is subject to change as the UN frequently updates it in the weeks leading up to the event to accommodate alterations in attendance, schedules, and speaking slots for leaders, ministers, and ambassadors.