PNS Hunain strengthens Naval ties with Saudi Arabia in Maiden Voyage

The newly commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Hunain, on its maiden voyage from Romania to Pakistan, made a significant stop at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where it participated in a bilateral naval exercise with the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF).

Upon its arrival at Jeddah port, PNS Hunain was warmly received by senior RSNF officials and representatives from the Pakistan Embassy, according to a Pakistan Navy news release on Thursday.

During its stay, the Commanding Officer of PNS Hunain met with RSNF Navy Western Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Mansoor Bin Saood Al Jayyad and Commander King Faisal Naval Base Rear Admiral Saleh Bin Abdullah Al-Amri. The meetings focused on matters of mutual interest and the enhancement of bilateral cooperation between the two navies.

PNS Hunain also conducted a Passage Exercise with RSNF’s HMS Al Riyadh, engaging in various joint maritime drills and operations designed to boost interoperability between the two forces.

The visit and exercise provided a valuable opportunity to strengthen the brotherly relations and defense collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.



