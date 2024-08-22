Police arrest 27 outlaws

Islamabad - The Islamabad Police apprehended 27 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered a huge cache of drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer said on Wednesday. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, the Bani Gala police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Waqas and Zeeshan and recovered 1052 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. The Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Mir Afzal and recovered 350 gram heroin from his possession. Similarly, the Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Baligh Yasin and recovered 575 gram heroin from his possession. The Sihala police team arrested an accused namely Ijaz Khan and recovered one SMG gun from his possession.

Moreover, the Tarnol police team arrested two accused namely Mukhtiar Ahmed and Zahid Iqbal and recovered 1160 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Furthermore, the Sumbal police team arrested five accused namely Abdul Sattar, Rameez, Faizan, Saeed and Muhammad Touseef involved in illegally selling petrol. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and absconders, the Islamabad Police teams arrested 15 absconders and target offenders from various areas of the city.

DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.” Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activity or information through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via the “ICT-15” app for immediate assistance.