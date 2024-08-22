PPP, PML-N top leadership intervenes to stop war of words

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)’s top leadership have jumped in to stop war of words between the two allies.

The PPP and the PML-N are main partners in the coalition government but differ on a number of policy matters. Senior political leaders told The Nation that the two parties bosses have asked their party members to become softer and not highlight the differences in public.

“The top leadership on both the sides believes the issues must be resolved as the coalition partners are not rivals,” a senior PPP leader said, citing the PPP-PML-N contacts.

A PML-N leader confirmed the development and said the top leadership expects resolution of all issues and differences ‘amicably.’ “We are two parties and of course do not agree on all matters. The point is to move forward like partners,” he added, quoting the leadership.

While such tensions are not unusual in coalition politics and do not necessarily indicate a crisis, it is crucial for the current government, already facing severe economic difficulties, to avoid squandering valuable time on internal disputes.

Given the experience of both parties in resolving conflicts through dialogue, it is vital that these differences be addressed swiftly and effectively.

The primary areas of contention include Maryam Nawaz’s style of governance and the perceived lack of coordination on policy matters with the PPP.

The PPP understands that Maryam Nawaz commands a dominant majority in the Punjab Assembly, which may explain her apparent indifference to PPP’s concerns. However, at the federal level, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif cannot afford to alienate the PPP due to his fragile majority, the PPP has expressed overall satisfaction with the government’s performance.

Recently, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman has articulated her party’s grievances, particularly regarding the inadequate allocation of funds for their lawmakers’ constituency work in Punjab. Chairman Senate and PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani has also underscored the need for more political space in Punjab and a resolution of issues that extend beyond budget allocations.

The PPP is pushing for a written agreement on previously negotiated matters with the PML-N, including the implementation of the budget.

Senator Rehman reiterated that while the PPP prefers to resolve issues through dialogue, the sluggish pace of progress is unsatisfactory.

The fragile alliance between PML-N and PPP is based on uneasy compromises, with both parties trying to manage their differences.

Yesterday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chaired a meeting of the party’s Central Punjab Chapter at Zardari House. The meeting was focused on discussing the political situation and organizational matters within the Party. During the meeting, the PPP Central Punjab office bearers briefed the Chairman on the performance of the Punjab government.

This week, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz highlighted the Rs 45 billion relief package introduced to help those burdened by high electricity bills.

This relief, although temporary, is part of a broader initiative to implement a significant solar energy program aimed at permanently reducing electricity costs. Addressing criticisms of these relief measures, Maryam Nawaz said, “Critics may call our efforts foolish, but I believe providing relief to people is a worthwhile endeavor.” In response to remarks made by the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Maryam Nawaz, without directly naming Syed Murad Ali Shah, remarked that she found his comments amusing.

She countered by questioning whether actions such as diverting corruption money for personal gain, lavish spending on protocols, helicopters, aircraft, convoys, salaries, and residences could be considered ‘foolish,’ while offering relief to the masses is not.

Maryam Nawaz further emphasized that the relief measures were not just short-term solutions, as the provincial government is planning to introduce a “massive” solar energy program soon, which she believes will “free the masses from high electricity bills once and for all.”

On a separate note, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his frustration over the lack of federal funds for Sindh’s welfare projects.

He pointed out that when the fiscal year began, the Sindh government had requested funds for a specific project, but the federal government claimed it had no available funds. “Where did the Centre suddenly find the money to throw good money?” he asked, questioning the federal government’s financial management.

Sindh’s Minister for Local Government, Saeed Ghani, also criticized the Punjab government’s recent announcement of a two-month relief on electricity bills, dismissing it as a mere political stunt.

Ghani’s remarks were in response to the Punjab government’s decision to reduce electricity bills by Rs 14 per unit for August and September, a measure announced by PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, who stated that the relief would apply to those consuming up to 500 units of electricity.

This announcement has drawn criticism from other provinces, with the PPP, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) condemning what they see as the use of a ‘provincial card’ in handling electricity issues.