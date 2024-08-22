Protest held against deteriorating law, order situation in Wana

WAZIRISTAN - A protest rally was held in Wana Bazaar on Wednesday against the deteriorating law and order situation, growing uncertainty, and the presence of vehicles with tinted windows in the area. The rally, led by local leaders of the Awami National Party, Pakistan Peoples Party, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, saw participation from residents of Mughal Khel, Kaka Khel, Ashraf Khel, Shpeshta Khujal Khel, and other areas. The protesters, carrying white flags symbolizing peace, chanted slogans against the increasing lawlessness and the unchecked roaming of vehicles with tinted windows.

The rally later turned into a sit-in in front of the district police line, blocking the main Pak-Afghan highway for all vehicular traffic.

Speaking at the rally, the political leaders criticized the government’s collapse of authority in Lower Waziristan, which has allowed lawlessness to spread as suspicious vehicles roam freely despite the presence of police and other law enforcement agencies. They expressed frustration over the failure of meetings with the district administration and police to address the issue.

The leaders also voiced concern over the lack of safety for respectable individuals in Lower Waziristan, which is forcing people to migrate due to increasing insecurity. They alleged that a war-like environment is being deliberately created, with robbers controlling the area at night, making it difficult to transport patients to doctors.

The protesters demanded that the government take immediate notice of the situation and restore its authority in Lower Waziristan by strengthening the police force to combat the rising lawlessness and uncertainty.