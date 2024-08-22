Provinces should put aside petty issues of politics, CM Maryam

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Mawaz Sharif Wednesday said that provinces should replicate good initiatives taken by any province setting aside petty issues of politics. ”We should try to emulate Sindh in good things, and Sindh should also replicate the many good things we are doing for public welfare. If good work is being done in a province, there is no problem in adopting it,”said the chief minister while chairing a meeting with a delegation of officers of the 7th Civil Service Training Program of Sindh. She questioned what was wrong with paying people’s bills with people’s money? She added that she will be pleased the most if people of Sindh also get relief. The chief minister told the officers that she had given relief to people in electricity bills worth Rs 45 billion, and she would have given more relief had the funds been permitted. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said:”I have a relationship of respect with Murad Ali Shah, everyone is equal in the meetings.” She added,”Mohammad Nawaz Sharif connected provinces with each other by building a motorway.” She underscored,”CPEC is also for the entire Pakistan, . She pointed out that change is not possible overnight but we should try our best. She noted that those who come on merit have more self-respect and sense of responsibility. She said that 100 per cent postings are being done on merit.

She added,”Though I have angered my own people but have not compromised on merit.” She highlighted,”I have told the administration that legitimate tasks of the members of assembly and the people must be done but do not do any illegal work of anyone.”

The CM satted that corruption can be eradicated through digitization. She noted that digitization will globalize the system, people sitting abroad will also be able to access government services.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”Ghost school teachers and enrollment may have been done in the past but now they are changing the education system.” She added,”Panic button will be extended to the whole of Punjab.” She highlighted,”Punjab is the largest province where people are coming due to better infrastructure, governance and economic opportunities.”

The chief minister said,”Shahbaz Sharif worked very hard on health, but in the past five years the condition of hospitals has worsened.” She added,”Sanitation system in the districts is being completely outsourced for the first time. There was no concept of cleanliness in villages, but now villages will also be clean.” She underscored,”We are taking sustainable measures against encroachment and illegal construction.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”The performance of administrative and police officers is being evaluated through 31-KPIs.” She added,”By not buying wheat, I have not only broken the circle of corruption but have made flour and bread cheaper for the people.” She highlighted,”At present, the most bread in the whole of Pakistan is found in Punjab.”

The CM said: ”If you do not go to other cities, hospitals, schools and institutions, how will the problems be known?” She added,”We have become slaves to our habits, we have to change ourselves for progress and prosperity.”

Madam chief minister said: ”Focus has to be on research and development.” She added,”Not to praise myself, but I work 16 to 17 hours a day non-stop.”

“Officers are my hands and arms but the consultation continues.” She added,”I get angry for not doing speed matching.” She highlighted,”I work as a team, bureaucracy has fully supported me in every project.”

The CM also answered questions of Sindh government officers. The provincial officers under the training of Sindh Government appreciated the visionary and innovative ideas of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and gave her a standing ovation.