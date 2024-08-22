PSCA releases performance report of virtual women police station

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has released a comprehensive performance report detailing the effectiveness of the Virtual Women Police Station over the past three months. The report highlights a significant engagement volume, with 82,639 complaints received from women across Punjab, including Lahore.

Of these complaints, 72,322 cases have been resolved or closed, often due to reconciliation or other reasons. The ongoing investigation involves 3,781 cases, with instructions to expedite 355 of these. A total of 6,536 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered, leading to the submission of challans for 1,212 cases.

The report further breaks down the types of FIRs registered, noting that 1,795 were related to domestic disputes, while 811 were connected to harassment cases. Additionally, 543 FIRs were filed for rape, 121 for attempted murder, 12 for acid attacks, and 3,262 for other offenses.

According to a PSCA spokesperson, the Virtual Women Police Station has been providing daily guidance to women, assisting them at every stage of their cases—from FIR registration to the investigation and trial processes. The station ensures that women can lodge complaints with complete confidentiality, offering multiple channels of communication, including the 15-emergency call, the Women Safety App's live chat, and video call features.

This initiative represents a significant step forward in providing accessible and secure support to women across Punjab, empowering them to seek justice without fear of exposure.