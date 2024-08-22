PSX turns bullish, gains 515 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday turned around to bullish trend, gaining 515.34, showing a positive change of 0.66 percent, closing at 78,260.86 points against 77,745.52 points on the last working day.

A total of 552,564,507 shares were traded during the day as compared to 380,717,441 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs14.590 billion against Rs11.237 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 453 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 289 of them recorded gains and 119 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 45 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 62,921,008 shares at Rs11.23 per share, Power Cement with 41,961,669 shares at Rs5.79 per share and Yousuf Weaving with 37,366,130 shares at Rs6.82 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.219.46 per share price, closing at Rs17,819.46, whereas the runner-up was Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited with a Rs32.55 rise in its per share price to Rs568.10.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs125.90 per share closing at Rs1,626.11 followed by Atlas Ismail Industries Limited with Rs61.50 decline to close at Rs1,537.50.