PTA chief links slow internet to ‘faulty submarine cable’

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major Gen (R) Hafeezur Rehman Wednesday attributed the nationwide slow internet to a “faulty submarine cable” as he faced tough questions from members of the National Assembly on widespread complaints about internet slowdowns.

The issue was taken up during a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology. The PTA Chairman attributed the slow internet to “faulty submarine cable” and clarified that no firewall was being installed.

“The internet slowdown in the country is due to a faulty submarine cable, which is expected to be repaired by August 28,” the PTA Chairman added. He also clarified that it was the government’s web management system and not a firewall which, he said, was being upgraded. “In my opinion, the internet should not slow down due to an upgrade,” he said.

During the meeting, several members of the National Assembly grilled the PTA chief, expressing frustration over the ongoing internet issues in the country. They also questioned why TikTok was sometimes shut down, demanding clarification on the situation.

“You have been asked a straight question,” PPP MNA Sharmila Farooqi said to the PTA chief. “Has a firewall been installed or not?” Rehman responded by saying the PTA has no role in the internet slowdown and attributed it to technical issues.

MQM member Mustafa Kamal highlighted that companies have been instructed not to do business in Pakistan owing to internet issues. “From your briefing, it seems there is no issue in Pakistan,” he said to the PTA head. “So, is it really the case that all is well in the country despite all the hue and cry?”

Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali Khan questioned the prolonged ban on social media platform X, asking the PTA chairman for reasons behind its extended suspension and demanding to know when the ban would be lifted. In response, the PTA chairman said he had no more information on the matter. The members voiced their opposition to the ban, arguing that such restrictions hinder the country’s progress. The PTA chairman hoped the ongoing internet issues would be resolved by August 27. He clarified that VPNs were not being blocked in the country, nor can they be.

Internet speed has witnessed a considerable decline over the past few weeks, and users are facing difficulties in sending or downloading media and voice notes through WhatsApp when connected to mobile data, and experiencing slow browsing speeds, even on broadband. The business community and internet service providers have alleged that the government’s efforts to monitor internet traffic had caused the slowdown of digital services, resulting in economic losses.

Meanwhile, committee chairman Amin ul Haq, urged the government to ensure that 5G services were available in Pakistan by March next year. He expressed frustration that despite significant efforts towards the 5G auction, Pakistan still lacked the technology, while other countries were advancing towards 6G.