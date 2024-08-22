PTI vows Islamabad rally at any cost despite suspension of NOC

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday vowed to proceed with its plan of a protest rally scheduled to be held today in Islamabad after the local administration cancelled the no-objection certification (NOC) granted to the party.

Soon after cancellation of the permission by the chief commissioner Islamabad, the senior PTI leaders in their social media messages announced to defy the decision and said that they would hold the political gathering that is primarily aimed at forcing the Shehbaz Sharif administration to get ex-premier Imran Khan released from jail.

“It is jalsa (rally) only, not sit-in, workers will join our peaceful jalsa,” said PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan immediately after the cancellation of the NOC. He underlined that PTI got the permission to hold the rally in Tarnol area of Islamabad on the orders of the Islamabad High Court and the administration had no authority to cancel it. He noted that the venue of the PTI’s rally was 30 kilometers away from the Red Zone of the capital and it has nothing to do with the call of protest from a religious group in front of the Supreme Court. Secretary General PTI Omar Ayub Khan in a statement also said that they would continue with their plan to hold the rally led by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.

In a video message on X, Gandapur condemned the move of the federal government to cancel the permission of the rally and called on the party supporters from KP to reach Swabi Interchange at 3 pm today from where he would lead them. “We will hold the rally at Tarnol Chowk at any cost,” he said, adding that they will tell the government that Imran Khan is their leader. “We will tell them the power lies with the masses,” he said, warning the government not to disobey the court order.

Earlier, the local administration cancelled the NOC in a meeting of the Federal Capital Intelligence Coordination Committee. The decision was taken in the meeting chaired by Islamabad Chief Commissioner Chaudhry Mohammad Ali Randhawa, with the NOC initially issued by deputy commissioner Islamabad came under scrutiny.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Nasir Rizvi highlighted the heightened security risks during the meeting, explaining that it would be difficult for the police to manage the security needs of the political gathering due to multiple events occurring simultaneously in Islamabad. He mentioned that a call of protest in front of the SC has been given by a religious group for today, involving different political parties and groups as review petition is fixed before the apex court in Mubarak Ahmed Sani case.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Police in a crackdown on PTI workers made some arrests from the venue of the rally. A team of lawyers of PTI and other party leadership also made a visit to the venue amid rising fears that a situation of clash can arise between the law enforcement and the party workers for today.