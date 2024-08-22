Thursday, August 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz orders swift action to eliminate crime hotspots

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz orders swift action to eliminate crime hotspots
Web Desk
3:54 PM | August 22, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed authorities to take immediate action against crime hotspots across the province. In a high-level meeting held in Lahore today, the Chief Minister emphasized the urgency of addressing the rising incidents of road robberies and ensuring the safety of citizens.

CM Maryam Nawaz tasked the police with intensifying efforts to combat crime, particularly focusing on making travel safer on Punjab's roads. She stressed the importance of reducing the crime rate in every district, highlighting the government's commitment to maintaining law and order throughout the province.

The directives come in response to growing concerns about public safety, with the Chief Minister calling for a coordinated and swift approach to eradicate criminal activity in identified hotspots.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1724318101.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024