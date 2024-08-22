Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz orders swift action to eliminate crime hotspots

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed authorities to take immediate action against crime hotspots across the province. In a high-level meeting held in Lahore today, the Chief Minister emphasized the urgency of addressing the rising incidents of road robberies and ensuring the safety of citizens.

CM Maryam Nawaz tasked the police with intensifying efforts to combat crime, particularly focusing on making travel safer on Punjab's roads. She stressed the importance of reducing the crime rate in every district, highlighting the government's commitment to maintaining law and order throughout the province.

The directives come in response to growing concerns about public safety, with the Chief Minister calling for a coordinated and swift approach to eradicate criminal activity in identified hotspots.