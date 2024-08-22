Punjab govt tightens crackdown on kite flying with severe penalties



The Punjab Home Department has intensified its crackdown on kite flying, with stricter penalties now in place. Kite flying, along with the manufacturing and transportation of kites, has been declared a non-bailable offense.

Following amendments approved by the Punjab Cabinet to the Prohibition of Kite Flying Act of 2007, the penalties for violations have become more severe. Those caught flying kites now face a fine of up to Rs. 2 million, or imprisonment for 3 to 5 years. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional year of imprisonment.

For those involved in the production and transportation of kites, the fines are even steeper, reaching Rs. 5 million, with imprisonment ranging from 5 to 7 years. An additional two years of imprisonment will be imposed for further violations.

Special provisions have been made for children caught flying kites. First-time offenders will receive a warning, but repeated violations will lead to fines starting at Rs. 50,000 for the second offense and Rs. 100,000 for the third. Parents or guardians will be held responsible for paying these fines. Upon a fourth offense, children will be penalized and may face imprisonment under the Juvenile Justice System Act of 2018.

The government has emphasized that these measures are necessary to protect lives from the dangerous consequences of kite flying. It is hoped that the introduction of hefty fines and stringent penalties will serve as a strong deterrent against further violations of the law.