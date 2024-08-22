Regional ombudsman holds open court

HYDERABAD - On the instructions of federal ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, Regional head Ambassador (r) Dr Rizwan Ahmed organised an open Court in Abdullah Shah Hospital Sehwan to hear the issues related to federal departments. Commercial officers of HESCO, SEPCO, Assistant Director of NADRA, and Senior Zonal Manager from Sui Southern Gas Company attended open Court and issued orders to dispose of public complaints. Complaints of various nature were disposed of on the spot while other complaints were registered and notices were forwarded to agencies for further action.