Repatriation of illegal Afghans continues

The ongoing repatriation of illegal Afghan nationals from Pakistan to Afghanistan is being carried out in a dignified and safe manner. According to official reports, a total of 393,197 Afghan nationals have been repatriated from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far.

The repatriation process is part of a broader effort by the Pakistani authorities to ensure that Afghan nationals residing illegally in the country are returned to their homeland in an orderly and respectful way. The operation is being conducted with careful coordination to ensure the safety and well-being of those being repatriated.

Authorities have emphasized that the process will continue in a humane manner, ensuring that the rights and dignity of the Afghan nationals are upheld throughout their journey back to Afghanistan. The repatriation is part of a longstanding effort to manage the presence of illegal immigrants while maintaining good relations with neighboring Afghanistan.