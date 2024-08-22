Reply To Daily The Nation Letter To Editor

Thank you for bringing your concerns to our attention. As highlighted in the August 12th edition of Daily the Nation (Holding Licenses without proper training) by Mr. Muhammad Hussain Awaran. National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) share your commitment to improving road safety and addressing the issue of untrained drivers on our national highways.

The National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) is actively working to enhance driver training and enforce stricter regulations. We regularly conduct checks to ensure compliance with traffic rules and evaluate drivers’ qualifications. Additionally, we collaborate with the National Transport Research Centre (NTRC) to review and improve training programs for commercial drivers.

The NHMP appreciate your suggestion and will take it into consideration as NHMP strive to implement more rigorous training standards and increase awareness among drivers. Ensuring the safety of all road users is a priority, and NHMP are dedicated to making continuous improvements in this area.

The NHMP has started issuing driving licenses in accordance with international standards from Quetta, which will be a significant milestone in the effort to make roads safer. This license will hold equal importance both nationally and internationally. The initiative by the NHMP to issue driving licenses in Balochistan from Quetta is a remarkable work.

The issuance of driving licenses particularly the (CE) driving licenses from Quetta will not only make the national highways safer but also play an important role in reducing unemployment in Balochistan. This step will help raise awareness about safe driving and road safety among the citizens of Balochistan.

Thank you for your vigilance and contribution to road safety.

Sincerely Public Relations Officer to Inspector General, NHMP