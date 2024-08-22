Reviving Pakistan’s Olympic Legacy and Sporting Spirit

As the nation revels in Arshad Nadeem’s historic achievement at the 2024 Paris Olympics, an irony becomes evident. Pakistan, a nation of over 240 million, sent only seven athletes to the world’s most prestigious sporting event. This paradox—where individual brilliance is overshadowed by collective failure—exposes deeper issues within Pakistan’s sports ecosystem. What should be a moment of national pride is instead a stark reminder of the systemic neglect that has stifled our athletes’ potential and, by extension, the spirit of our nation.

Pakistan’s Olympic journey was once characterised by the triumphs of its hockey team, which brought home gold medals in 1960, 1968, and 1988. These victories were not just about a sport but about national identity on the global stage. However, our hockey team has failed to qualify for the Olympics since 2012, with the Paris 2024 Games marking the third consecutive absence. This decline reflects the broader deterioration of sports infrastructure and management across the country.

While cricket continues to enjoy immense popularity and relatively strong infrastructure, athletes in other sports are left struggling with inadequate training facilities, insufficient financial support, and minimal recognition. This singular focus on cricket has come at the expense of other sports, leaving talented athletes without the resources they need to succeed. This imbalance not only harms these athletes but also limits Pakistan’s potential for diverse success on the global stage.

Countries like China, the United States, and Germany have built robust sports systems by investing heavily in infrastructure and grassroots development. China’s massive investment in sports has propelled it to the top of the Olympic medal tables, while the United States’ emphasis on college sports as a breeding ground for future Olympians has produced a steady stream of world-class athletes. Even India, our neighbour, has made significant strides by investing in sports infrastructure, supporting athletes, and implementing transparent systems. These examples highlight the importance of a comprehensive and inclusive approach to sports development, something Pakistan has sorely lacked.

At the core of Pakistan’s sports neglect is rampant mismanagement and infighting within sports authorities, particularly the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). These organisations, tasked with safeguarding our sporting future, are too often caught up in bureaucratic struggles and political power plays. This dysfunction was embarrassingly evident at the Paris Olympics, where Pakistan’s contingent included 17 officials overseeing just seven athletes. Such lopsided representation underscores the misplaced priorities of our sports authorities, where the presence of officials often overshadows the achievements of the athletes themselves.

The impact of this neglect extends beyond sports, affecting the social fabric of the nation. Sports have the power to shape society, particularly in a country like Pakistan, where economic hardship and social unrest are common. When a nation fails to invest in a diverse sporting culture, it loses more than just medals; it loses opportunities to foster discipline, teamwork, and leadership among its youth—traits essential for building a cohesive society.

To revive its sporting legacy, Pakistan must invest in youth and school sports, develop infrastructure beyond major cities, and address the corruption and nepotism plaguing its sports organisations. By adopting transparent, merit-based systems and increasing financial support, Pakistan can create a nurturing environment where talent from all regions can thrive. Learning from countries like China, the United States, and India, Pakistan can build a sports ecosystem that not only produces champions but also unites the nation and transforms lives. The time for action is now, and the stakes have never been higher.

MAJID BURFAT

Karachi.