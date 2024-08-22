We have seen this pattern repeat itself time and again. Whenever the privileged scions of Pakistan’s elite commit a crime, the issue transcends mere morbid curiosity, as it might in other countries, and instead becomes a test of the rule of law. The question invariably arises: Will Pakistan finally hold these individuals accountable, or will they once again evade justice through legal loopholes, the influence of wealth, and powerful connections?

The recent tragic accident in Karachi, which claimed the lives of 62-year-old Iman Arif and his 22-year-old daughter Amna, has reignited these concerns. The public’s apprehension is understandable. Shortly after manslaughter charges were filed, the suspect was not produced in court, with the police citing her psychiatric treatment at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center as the reason. In Pakistan, it is a well-known tactic for detainees to feign illness to secure more comfortable accommodations in hospitals rather than remaining in prison. Additionally, the plea of insanity or incapacity often becomes a convenient defense, frequently exploited to avoid conviction.

While the court may yet indict and convict those responsible for the accident on Karsaz in Karachi, the public’s skepticism is fueled by the many other cases involving the wealthy and powerful that continue to languish in the judicial system. High-profile figures like Shahrukh Jatoi, who notoriously walked free after committing murder, and Zahir Jaffer, who remains in jail despite being sentenced to death, are stark reminders of this systemic failure.

The root of the problem lies in Pakistan’s judicial system, particularly its inability to protect witnesses from intimidation and the practice of paying blood money to obtain forgiveness from victims’ families. These factors have repeatedly been used to ensure that cases quietly disappear. When justice can be bought, it effectively creates two separate legal systems—one for those who can afford it and another for those who cannot.