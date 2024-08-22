SAB recommends exporting 100,000 metric tons of surplus sugar

ISLAMABAD - Sugar Advisory board (SAB) has recommended exporting 100,000 metric tons of surplus sugar. Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Sugar Advisory board (SAB). The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, the Secretary, Industries and Production, representatives from provinces, representatives from Pakistan Sugar Mills Association, Provincial Cane Commissioners, FBR officials and growers.

A summary was sent to the Economic Coordination Committee of the Federal Cabinet for consideration. The final approval for sugar export will be given by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC). During the meeting, the availability of sugar stocks and prices in the country was reviewed in details.

The minister highlighted that there is surplus sugar in the country, adding that no hike in the ex-mill price of sugar will be accepted because of export. Pakistan Sugar Association will ensure maintenance of ex-mills price of sugar as agreed earlier.

Rana Tanveer said that sugar exports will be carried out following the terms and conditions set by the cabinet.

The PSMA (Punjab Zone) spokesman other day has appealed to the government that $850 million can be generated by exporting surplus sugar stocks ascertained through different credible sources in many Sugar Advisory Board meetings as 1.5 million tons in excess of our domestic need. Huge financial resource of sugar mills is stuck in surplus stocks worth Rs. 210 billion. Current international price of sugar has gone down to $510 per ton from $750 per ton since the time PSMA started requesting the government to allow sugar exports, hence missing an opportunity to earn much-needed foreign exchange for the national exchequer by delaying export permission.