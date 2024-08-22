SACM KP directs to speed up uplift work of housing project

Peshawar - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher, has directed the relevant authorities to expedite the development process of Shah Mansoor Township in Swabi and ensure that all necessary facilities are provided to the residents of this significant housing scheme.

He emphasized that the construction master plan of the project must include comprehensive recreational, communication, and social facilities for the residents. The Special Assistant pledged his support to address the financial needs of the project through relevant forums and stressed the importance of developing potential commercial zones under a robust business model to make the housing scheme a successful urban living project equipped with all modern comforts.

These instructions were issued during a briefing at his office in Peshawar on Wednesday, where he met with officials from the Urban Areas Development Authority of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding Shah Mansoor Township. Rashid Khan, Managing Director of the Authority, and other officials were present.

Director Amna Amin provided detailed information about the overall progress of the development process, the development of different sectors, the proposed future facility plan, ongoing work, and the challenges faced.

The Special Assistant emphasized that the beautification of various parts of the township should be prioritized, and the views of residents should be considered in consultations to address their concerns effectively. He also stressed the importance of ensuring the availability of parks, recreational spaces, and quality educational facilities within the project.

He suggested implementing a viable business model to utilize the commercial locations effectively for the project’s success, mentioning that the services of KPEZDMC could be provided to the authority if needed.

He concluded by noting that Shah Mansoor Township is an important government project aimed at providing a comfortable urban living experience in Swabi, with all the necessary facilities of a standard residential project.