Saim and Saud sparkle on shortened day one of Rawalpindi Test

LAHORE - Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel played pivotal roles, guiding Pakistan to a solid position of 158 for four in 41 overs on a rain-impacted opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The day’s play was truncated, with no action possible in the morning session due to a wet outfield.After opting to bowl first, Bangladesh’s bowlers made an early impact, dismissing Pakistan for just 16-3 within 8.2 overs. Abdullah Shafique fell early, caught at gully off Hasan Mahmud’s delivery in the fourth over. Captain Shan Masood managed just six runs before falling to Shoriful Islam, while Babar Azam was dismissed for a duck, caught by Litton Das off Shoriful’s bowling in the ninth over.In response, Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel combined for a crucial 98-run partnership for the fourth wicket, rescuing Pakistan from a precarious position. Their partnership, spanning 22.5 overs across the tea interval, saw Saim score his maiden Test half-century before being dismissed for 56, caught by Mehidy Hasan Miraz off Hasan’s bowling in the 32nd over. Saud contributed 42 runs to the stand and is currently unbeaten on 57, alongside Mohammad Rizwan, who is on 24 not out. Shoriful and Hasan each took two wickets for Bangladesh. The second day’s play is scheduled to commence at 9:45 am. Emerging Pakistan batter Saim Ayub reflected on the challenging conditions imposed by Bangladesh’s bowlers on the first day of the opening Test in Rawalpindi. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Saim remarked, “Bangladesh bowled exceptionally well at the start. Their bowlers made it tough for us and provided little room for error. We had to be patient and wait for the right moment to turn things around.” He further emphasized the importance of adapting to red-ball cricket: “We can’t afford to take red-ball cricket lightly. Our focus was on building a solid partnership. New batters often struggle to adjust under these conditions, but our partnerships will be crucial as the match progresses.”