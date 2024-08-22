Sargodha gets major healthcare upgrade

SARGODHA - Sargodha Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan has announced that provision of quality healthcare is top priority for the incumbent government.

He made these remarks while reviewing a meeting on construction and expansion of Government Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, Government Moula Bakhsh Hospital and Government TB Hospital, on Wednesday.

The commissioner said the Punjab chief minister had initiated several health projects, including construction of the Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital in Sargodha.

The Punjab government is committed to utilising all available resources to ensure timely completion of the projects in a transparent manner, he said. Awan emphasised the need for all departments to work with the same dedication to ensure provision of the best possible healthcare facilities to the public.

Officials informed the commissioner that the estimated cost of construction and renovation of the three hospitals was Rs842.7 million. Once the construction and expansion of the Rehmat-ul-Alameen Block at Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital was completed, four units would be relocated there.

The meeting was also informed that the upper storey of the TB Hospital has been completed, while work on the ground floor is ongoing. Similarly, the Government Moula Bakhsh Hospital building is being renovated currently. The meeting also discussed the faculty issues at Sargodha Medical College and it was decided to contact the provincial government to find a solution.

PFA disposes 2,500 liters

adulterated milk

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of 2,500 litres of adulterated milk which was being transported in vehicles to Rawalpindi district on Wednesday. According to a press release issued by PFA office, the team with coordination of district administration checked a milk-carrying vehicle by putting barricade near Chak Mubarak of Bhera tehsil.

The team checked the milk through mobile laboratory and wasted 2,500 litres over adulteration on the spot.

On the report of PFA team, Bhera police registered cases against Azhar Hayyat, Khalid Mehmood and Ghulam Raza Sherazi over authority’s rules violation.

Two medical stores sealed

Two medical stores were sealed for selling prohibited and illegal medicines at their stores in Sargodha district, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the Deputy Drugs Controller, Faheem Zia led a team raided on Ali Hassan’s medical store in Jhawarian who was selling drugs without bills or warranties. Similarly, another medical store owned by Rizwan was also raided.

Teams recovered illegal drugs and the store was sealed. The team sealed both the medical stores.

Cases were registered against both the stores and cases were sent to the District Quality Control Board, Sargodha for further legal proceedings.

This operation was a significant step in the ongoing efforts to curb the illegal drug trade in the region, the deputy drugs controller added.

Man killed in road accident

A man was killed when an over-speeding truck hit a motorcycle near Langarwala Pull here in Sahiwal under the jurisdiction of Sahiwal police station on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said the man identified as Imran, who died on-the-spot. The truck driver fled the scene, he added. The police registered a case and started investigation.