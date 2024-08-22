Saud Shakeel calls for stronger fan support as Pindi Test intensifies

Pakistan's middle-order batsman has called on fans to turn out in greater numbers at Pindi Stadium as the first Test match against Bangladesh intensifies at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Reflecting on the atmosphere, Shakeel emphasized the impact a lively crowd can have on the team's performance. "Pindi usually has a strong turnout, and I’m hopeful that as we head into the weekend, more fans will come out to support us. A vibrant crowd truly enhances our experience on the field," Saud said during a post-match media talk on Thursday.

The middle-order batsman, who delivered a masterclass in patience and precision, scoring a crucial 141 runs against Bangladesh in the first Test, emphasized the importance of tactical adjustments and the role of partnerships in Pakistan's dominant performance. He noted the challenges posed by Bangladesh's bowlers, particularly their seam movement. "Their ball was moving well, and I felt they were slightly short of a perfect line. They didn't use the pitch variations as effectively as they could have."

Saud highlighted how his decision to counter-attack rather than defend in a challenging situation paid off, helping Pakistan escape a tight spot. "When I walked in yesterday, I decided that attacking was the better option than playing defensively. It turned out to be the right move, allowing us to build momentum," he explained.

The middle-order batsman also mentioned that the outfield played a part in his strategy, as some shots that should have reached the boundary only yielded two or three runs. "I had to adapt and slow down the game myself, focusing on the bigger picture."

Addressing the significance of partnerships, Shakeel said, "Cricket is a team game, and partnerships—both in batting and bowling—are vital. We always talk about building big partnerships, and that was our focus today." He acknowledged the collaborative effort with his batting partner Muhammad Rizwan, emphasizing how they read the game together and made the necessary adjustments.

On a personal note, Saud expressed his pride in being named the vice-captain, thanking Allah for the opportunity. "It's an honor for me to be appointed vice-captain. My priority is always Pakistan's victory over personal milestones," the middle-order batsman concluded.