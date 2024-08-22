Friday, August 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SC orders removal of controversial paragraphs in Mubarak Sani case ruling after review

SC orders removal of controversial paragraphs in Mubarak Sani case ruling after review
Web Desk
11:43 PM | August 22, 2024
National

The Supreme Court of Pakistan, led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, has ordered the removal of several controversial paragraphs from its July 24 ruling in the Mubarak Ahmad Sani case. The decision came after an urgent application was filed by the Punjab government, requesting the deletion of specific portions from the verdict.

A three-member bench, including Justices Irfan Saadat Khan and Naeem Akhtar Afghan, accepted the application and directed the removal of paragraphs 7, 42, and 49-C. The initial ruling had annulled the conviction of Mubarak Sani, who was charged in 2019 under the Punjab Holy Quran (Printing and Recording) (Amendment) Act, as the offence was not criminalized until 2021.

The decision to revise the ruling followed backlash described as a "malicious and defamatory campaign" against the Chief Justice. During the hearing, the court acknowledged potential errors, with Chief Justice Isa expressing openness to corrections and emphasizing the importance of religious guidance in judicial decisions. The court sought assistance from religious scholars, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Allama Taqi Usmani, in revising the decision. 

Eman, Bano shine as Team Pakistan grabs two golds at Asian MMA Championship

The Chief Justice underscored the need to move forward after the review, highlighting the collaborative effort between the judiciary and religious leaders to ensure justice while respecting religious sensitivities.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1724318101.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024