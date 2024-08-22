SC orders wildlife board to take over Margalla Hills eateries on Sept 11

In its detailed verdict on the Margalla Hills case, the Supreme Court directed the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board to assume control of the restaurants located in the area on September 11, with the assistance of the police and the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

"On September 11, 2024, the Wildlife Board will take possession of the restaurants with full support from the CDA and the Islamabad Capital Territory Police, and the entrances to the area will be barricaded," stated the 25-page judgment authored by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa.

This decision follows the Supreme Court's earlier order from June 11, which mandated the closure of Monal Restaurant and other eateries situated within the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

The ruling, issued by a three-member bench consisting of CJP Isa, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, was a response to a March 11 court order that requested the complete land ownership record of the restaurants. The court had also directed all restaurants within the National Park, including Monal, to vacate the premises within three months.

The SC emphasized that its primary objective is to safeguard the National Park. It also terminated unnecessary notices previously issued to other restaurants outside the park.

Focusing solely on the National Park, the court declared all leases granted to the restaurants in the area null and void.

In the detailed ruling, which upheld a previous decision by former Islamabad High Court judge Athar Minallah, CJP Isa ordered the demolition of the restaurants with minimal disturbance to the wildlife and ensured that damage to the park's trees was avoided.

The Supreme Court further directed the Wildlife Board to decide how best to utilize the mountain ridge where the restaurants once stood. It suggested consulting environmentalists and experts to determine whether the foundations of the demolished structures should be removed or repurposed to create an artificial lake. This lake could be used to collect rainwater, which would help in firefighting efforts within the National Park.

The verdict stressed that under no circumstances should the buildings be left abandoned or derelict, nor should any debris remain on-site. Every effort should be made to reintegrate the land into the National Park.

Additionally, the SC directed the defence secretary to enforce existing laws, with guidance from the CDA chairman. The Ministry of Climate Change and the Environmental Protection director general were also ordered to conduct a survey of buildings in the area.

The court further called for an assessment of the environmental damage caused and the necessary measures to prevent future degradation.