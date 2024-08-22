Senate Bodycriticises CDA over lack of action on Rawal Dam pollution

ISLAMABAD - In a shocking revealition, the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change yesterday raised serious concerns about lack of action by CDA with respect to the pollution of Rawal Dam, which is being inundated with 9 million gallons of sewage daily. This polluted water is currently being supplied to the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, posing a significant public health risk.

Senator Rehman, chairing the meeting, unpacked the severe environmental and health hazards associated with Rawal Dam’s contamination, which includes sewage, toxic substances, and chemicals. “Will the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi continue to receive this contaminated water until sewage treatment plants are installed?” Senator Rehman questioned the Capital Development Authority (CDA) underlining the urgency of the situation. During the meeting, Senator Rehman criticized the CDA for its failure to make substantial progress on the installation of sewage treatment plants, despite three years of tendering processes.

“It’s unacceptable that after three years, we are still discussing plans for treatment plants while human lives are at risk,” she remarked. To address these concerns, Senator Rehman has mandated that the water testing report of Rawal Dam be presented at the next committee meeting. Additionally, she has formed a two-member sub-committee, headed by Senator Shahzaib Durrani, to inspect the pollution at Rawal Dam and submit a detailed report. This inspection aims to provide a clear assessment of the pollution levels and recommend immediate actions to mitigate the damage. Senator Rehman also stressed the need for the CDA to disclose the cost of desilting Rawal Dam, which is crucial for maintaining its capacity and ensuring the quality of water supplied to residents. She called for the initiation of a “Recharge Rawal” project, emphasizing that all the naalas (drainage channels) carrying toxic waste into the dam must be halted immediately. Moreover, Senator Rehman directed the Ministry to provide a comprehensive report on the progress in renewable energy and fossil fuel sectors. She stressed that Pakistan cannot afford to lose further market influence and emphasized the importance of evaluating the sustainability of these industries, with a particular focus on ensuring provincial cooperation.

Ministry officials reported that $441 million has already been approved for the National Adaptation Plan, and a complete costing analysis will be available by the end of November 2024. However, Senator Rehman expressed concern that climate change issues were not prioritized in the previous Economic Survey of Pakistan, noting that they were relegated to the margins rather than being integrated into the main report. She pointed out that, in other countries, climate issues are central to policy-making, with future exports being increasingly tied to environmental sustainability.

Furthermore, the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) was highlighted as a critical issue, with Senator Rehman noting the potential impact on Pakistan’s market access in the EU. She called for provincial cooperation to ensure compliance with the new regulations and mitigate any negative effects on the country’s industrial supply chain due to carbon footprint.

Senator Rehman further highlighted that despite being a low emitter, Pakistan is on the frontlines of climate change, experiencing severe impacts such as rapidly melting glaciers. While Pakistan’s concerns were voiced at COP27, she emphasized the need for ongoing dialogue with relevant stakeholders to keep the country’s climate challenges in focus. Rehman pointed out that Pakistan is considered one of the hottest places during summer, contributing to accelerated glacier melt. However, she noted with concern that climate financing often overlooks the need for mitigation.

Senator Rehman also suggested that the government should prioritize community resilience in response to glacier melt, given Pakistan’s heavy reliance on glaciers for its water supply. She stressed the importance of conducting a detailed analysis of this issue and announced that the Committee would visit Skardu to gain first-hand knowledge of glacier melt and evaluate the actions taken in this regard.

Senator Rehman expressed concern over the Ministry’s lack of clarity regarding its responsibilities, evolution, compliance with international treaties, and overall scope of work. She noted that the Ministry suffers from a shortage of technical experts, which hinders its effectiveness.

To address this, she suggested establishing a dedicated occupational group for Climate Change within the civil service, similar to other specialized groups, to ensure the Ministry has the depth and expertise required to tackle the country’s pressing environmental challenges.

In addition to the issue of the Rawal Dam pollution, Senator Rehman expressed her disappointment at the ongoing use of single-use plastics in various ministries, despite previous directives for regulation. “The ministry was told to brief on plastic regulations, but even today, no briefing is being given,” she stated, emphasizing the need for immediate action. “Take the committee’s orders seriously. If non-seriousness is shown now, strict action will be taken.”

The Committee’s strong stance on both the unchecked pollution of Rawal Dam and the continued use of single-use plastics in government ministries reflects its commitment to enforcing environmental regulations and safeguarding public health.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, Member (Administration) CDA Talat Mahmood, Senators Shahzib Durrani, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Bushra Anjum Bhatti and other senior officials of relevant departments were also in attendance.