Sensational Smith’s steady 72 helps England edge ahead of Sri Lanka on rain-hit day 2

Jamie Smith’s resilient knock of 72 not out helped England claim a narrow 23-run first-innings lead over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Old Trafford. On a rain-affected Day 2, England managed to reach 259-6 before inclement weather forced an early close to play.

England’s reply to Sri Lanka’s 236 all out was anchored by contributions from Harry Brook, who scored 56, and Joe Root, who added 42. However, it was Smith, playing in only his fourth Test match, who stood out, navigating his team to a crucial lead amid challenging conditions. Smith’s composed innings, which included five boundaries and a six, has added a third Test half-century to his burgeoning career. At the close of play, he was accompanied by Gus Atkinson, who was unbeaten on 4.

The Sri Lankan bowlers kept the contest tight, with seam bowler Asitha Fernando claiming figures of 3-68. Despite finding themselves in a precarious position at 6-3 early on Day 1, Sri Lanka fought hard to stay in the game.

The morning session of Day 2 was washed out, delaying the start of play until 12:30 p.m. local time. England resumed on 22-0, but Sri Lanka quickly made inroads. Dan Lawrence survived an early lbw decision on review, but Ben Duckett fell shortly after to Asitha Fernando for 18, following another successful DRS review by Sri Lanka.

England’s stand-in captain, Ollie Pope, was bowled for 6 by Fernando, and Lawrence was caught behind off Vishwa Fernando for 30. Root’s dismissal, also caught behind off Asitha Fernando, further dented England’s progress. However, Brook and Smith steadied the ship with a partnership of 62, allowing England to regain control. Brook’s 56 marked his 13th half-century in just 15 Tests, continuing his impressive start in the format.

Smith, who impressed with scores of 95 and 70 in the recent series against the West Indies, has quickly adapted to the pressures of Test cricket. His innings ensured that England surpassed Sri Lanka’s total, putting them in a favorable position as the match heads into Day 3. This Test is the first of three in the series, with both teams eager to assert their dominance.

*SCORES IN BRIEF: ENGLAND 259-6* (Smith 72*) lead SRI LANKA 236 by 23 runs.