Sindh High Court issues notices over encroachment of 24,000 acres of forest land

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to the Sindh Forest Department and other relevant authorities regarding the encroachment of 24,000 acres of forest land in the province. The court's action comes in response to a petition filed by a citizen, Ali Nawaz Unar, highlighting the illegal occupation of forest land by influential individuals.

According to the petition, the encroached land, located in Gambat and Sobho Dero, is being used for cultivation, generating millions of rupees in revenue for the occupiers. The court has taken serious note of these allegations and has demanded a response from the concerned parties.

The Secretary of the Forest and Wildlife Department appeared in court and submitted a report on the payment of carbon credit funds from foreign companies. The court has instructed the department to seek assistance from the Rangers and the concerned sessions judge to put an end to the encroachment.

The SHC bench observed that other provinces, such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, have established forces dedicated to protecting forest land. The Secretary of the Forest Department informed the court that efforts are underway to form a similar forest protection force in Sindh by amending existing laws.

The court has summoned reports from the law and forest department secretaries at the next hearing, scheduled for September 4. The bench warned that it would issue appropriate orders if no progress is made on the matter by then.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about the protection of natural resources in Sindh, as well as the challenges posed by illegal encroachments on public land.