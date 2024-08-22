SNGPL shareholders approve cash dividend of Rs4.50 per share

ISLAMABAD - The shareholders of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) have approved cash dividend of Rs4.50 per share (45%) on the recommendations of the Board of Directors.

In the annual general meeting of shareholders of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), shareholders of the company approved the annual accounts for the FY2022-23, said a statement issued here.

During the year, the company earned an after tax profit of Rs10,564 million with EPS of Rs16.66. The shareholders also approved cash dividend of 45% i.e. Rs. 4.50 per share on the recommendations of the Board of Directors. Moreover, the shareholders of the company approved appointment of M/s. A.F Ferguson, Chartered Accountant, as auditors for FY 2023-24.

Chairman Muhammad Ismail Qureshi apprised the shareholders that the company achieved significant progress during the fiscal year 2022-23, despite stringent challenges. He added that the company’s profitability has increased from Rs 10.36 billion to Rs 10.56 billion, showcasing resilience in a dynamic regulatory environment. He also highlighted the key factors contributing to this stable profit stream including strategic operational improvements across several areas, particularly in reducing Unaccounted for Gas (UFG) losses. The UFG losses dropped from 5.58% to 5.15%, resulting in a volumetric reduction of 5.9 BCF and a monetary saving of nearly Rs 6 billion.

While highlighting operational excellence and technological advancements, the chairman stated that the company made notable strides in operational optimization and digitization initiatives. He mentioned significant measures to combat UFG losses include the segmentation and isolation of industrial clusters, the installation of advanced monitoring technologies, such as cyber locks and IoT-based pressure transducers. In addition, mega projects aimed at de-bottlenecking the network were initiated in major cities like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, where larger diameter pipelines and new Sales Meter Stations (SMSs) were installed to enhance capacity and reliability. Ongoing digitization efforts include online industrial consumers monitoring through SCADA and implementation of company-wide GIS- system for improved documentation and network management.

A detailed interactive session with the shareholders was held. A number of suggestions were noted and the shareholders were responded to their satisfaction.