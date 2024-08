KARACHI - A speeding collided with the Green Line bus track fencing in front of the Nazimabad AO Clinic, Karachi. The collision caused damage to the fencing of the Green Line bus track, but there were no reported casualties. The was not removed from the accident site, and the presence of the tanker at the scene is disrupting the traffic flow. Police officials stated that the accident occurred due to the tanker’s high speed and brakes’ failure.