Tarar commends Meta’s role in advancing child protection, privacy initiatives

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, held a meeting with the delegation headed by Vice President Public Policy APAC, Meta, Simon Milner and commended Meta (Facebook) for its proactive role in ensuring safe digital spaces. The minister praised Meta for effectively utilizing its platform to support the Ministry’s initiatives on child protection, privacy and related human rights concerns. The minister also recognized the Public Service Video (PSM) developed by Meta as a significant contribution to advancing the ministry’s mission. This video highlights the collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Human Rights and Meta to promote the right to privacy and child protection in digital spaces. The content is designed to educate the public about their digital rights and responsibilities, reflecting the Ministry’s broader human rights agenda.

A central aspect of this initiative is the promotion of the TakeItDown platform, developed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The platform allows individuals to anonymously report explicit images or videos of minors shared online. Through this tool, families and young people can take proactive measures to remove harmful content from the internet, addressing online harassment, exploitation, and cyberbullying. Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration with Meta to tackle pressing issues such as online child protection and the preservation of individual privacy rights.

He reiterated the ministry’s dedication to partnering with Meta and other key stakeholders to ensure that Pakistan leads in human rights advocacy and protection.

The Ministry of Human Rights remains committed to expanding its partnership with Meta and other collaborators to enhance the awareness, protection and promotion of human rights across the nation.