The US Open's Unpredictable Decade: A New Era of Surprise Champions

M Zawar
10:03 PM | August 22, 2024
For decades, the US Open women’s singles title was synonymous with the greatest names in tennis, with legends like Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Stefanie Graf, and Serena Williams dominating the event. However, over the past 10 years, the tournament has transformed from a stage for the world’s best to a platform where underdogs become stars, making it the most unpredictable of all the Grand Slam tournaments.

From 1999 to 2014, just seven women claimed the prestigious Tiffany trophy at the US Open, with multiple wins from icons such as Kim Clijsters, Justine Henin, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams. Yet, in the last decade, the script has flipped. Nine different women have lifted the trophy, with Naomi Osaka being the only repeat winner, claiming titles in 2018 and 2020.

The last 10 years have seen a diverse array of champions at Flushing Meadows. Serena Williams secured her final US Open title in 2014. The following years featured surprising victories from Flavia Pennetta in 2015, who retired shortly after her win, Sloane Stephens in 2017, and Bianca Andreescu in 2019. In 2021, Emma Raducanu made history as the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title.

In comparison, the Australian Open has seen seven different winners in the same period, with Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka, and Serena Williams all securing multiple titles. The French Open has also crowned seven champions, with Iga Swiatek leading the pack with four titles. Wimbledon, while also featuring nine different winners in the last decade, has largely been won by the era's top players.

What sets the US Open apart is its tendency to be the tournament where players achieve their first and often only major title. Over the last 10 years, the US Open has produced six first-time Grand Slam winners, more than any other major. The combination of a lack of a dominant figure like Graf or Williams, the physical toll of the tennis season, the unique surface conditions, and the psychological impact of seeing other unheralded players succeed have all contributed to the tournament’s unpredictability.

As we look ahead to the 2024 US Open, the favorites remain the current top contenders in women’s tennis: five-time Grand Slam champion and 2022 US Open winner Iga Swiatek, defending champion Coco Gauff, two-time Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka, and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Yet, with the recent trend of surprise winners, this year’s tournament could once again produce an unexpected champion.

The recent hard-court season has already seen unseeded players like Paula Badosa and Marie Bouzkova reach the Washington final, and Amanda Anisimova make it to the Toronto final. The additional wrinkle of an Olympic year could further disrupt the usual rhythm of the summer season, setting the stage for more upsets at Flushing Meadows.

As the US Open approaches, betting on a sure favorite may not be the wisest choice. History suggests that the tournament is ripe for another breakout performance, possibly ushering in a new era of dominance from an emerging star.

